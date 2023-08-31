Hoskins 'considered everything' but never seriously thought about leaving Cobblers

Cobblers forward Sam Hoskins is hoping to add to his trophy collection over the next three years after admitting he never seriously considered leaving the club despite the fact that he would not be short on offers.

A record of 29 goals in 54 games is not one that would have gone unnoticed by rival clubs but earlier this week Hoskins put to bed any speculation regarding his future when signing a contract until 2026.

After eight years and nearly 350 games at the club, the 30-year-old feels as happy and as settled as he ever has done and League Two’s Player of the Season will not be going anywhere anytime soon.

Sam Hoskins shows off his impressive medal collection

"You've got to consider everything when it comes to decision like this,” said Hoskins. “I didn't make the decision without thinking it through but I am settled and really happy and I feel like I'm in the form of my career.

"To move somewhere else and to try and continue that form while getting used to a new team and new surroundings and a different style of play, it never really appealed to me.

"I'm delighted to stay here and it just makes it easier when I'm playing well and the team's doing so well. Hopefully that continues."

Hoskins has played in three promotion-winning teams during his eight years at Northampton, and on each occasion he scored in the game that sealed promotion, including the decisive strike against Tranmere Rovers on the final day of last season.

That capped off Hoskins’ best season yet at the Cobblers. He was crowned the League Two Player of the Year after netting 22 league goals and recently made the PFA Team of the Year.

"It's been amazing to have experienced three promotions and to have won personal accolades and hopefully I can add to that collection further over the next three years,” added Hoskins, who is nearing 350 appearances for the club.

"I think my favourite one from a personal point of view is the League Two Player of the Season because I had never been nominated for anything like that before last season so to go to these events and actually win awards, it was a brilliant feeling.

