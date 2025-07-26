Sam Hoskins captained Cobblers in his testimonial match against Birmingham

Sam Hoskins marked his testimonial game with a well-deserved goal as Cobblers signed off their pre-season campaign by beating a Birmingham City XI 3-0 at Sixfields on Saturday.

Town dominated once Jack Perkins put them into an early lead and they would have been further ahead at half-time if not for the excellence of Jack Beadle, who made a string of smart saves in the Blues goal throughout the first half.

But Beadle could do nothing about the moment of the match when Hoskins finished off superb work by the impressive Joe Wormleighton as the forward’s 10 years, 417 games and 97 goals of loyal service were celebrated in fitting fashion.

Tyrese Fornah, excellent again in midfield, added the icing on the cake with a wonderful late finish, and now all the attention turns to next weekend’s League One opener at Wigan Athletic when the real stuff kicks off in earnest.

Hoskins marked his special day by captaining the side and there was an immediate start for new signing Michael Forbes, who played alongside Jack Burroughs and Jordan Thorniley in the back three, while Perkins and Michael Jacobs also returned to the starting line-up.

Cobblers started quickly and both wing-backs were heavily involved in their fourth-minute opener. Wormleighton, who impressed throughout the first half, broke forward down the right before picking out Hoskins in the middle, and whilst his shot was well saved, the rebound fell for Perkins to slot home.

That set the tone for a dominant opening period from the home side and they had numerous attacking set-pieces and dangerous situations but couldn’t quite add to their lead, though Jacobs went close when forcing the busy Beadle into a decent stop.

Birmingham’s first and only sight of goal before half-time came midway through the first half but Lee Burge blocked well from Ben Wodskou, while the action kept coming at the other end where Beadle denied Hoskins and Tyrese Fornah blazed over.

Beadle also kept out Wormleighton’s fine curling effort before further opportunities were squandered by Cobblers, and they were almost punished for those misses straight after the restart when Burge thwarted Alezandro Da Silva.

But the moment everyone came for arrived just shy of the hour-mark. Again Wormleighton was the architect, he surged away on the right and then paid the ball on a plate for Hoskins to beat the helpless Beadle, bringing the biggest cheer of the day.

Hoskins was then taken off to a standing ovation and his replacement, Elliott List, scuffed wide shortly after coming on, but in truth the second half rather petered out and goalmouth action dried up.

At least that was true until the final minute of the game when Josh Tomlinson’s cross was brilliantly fired home by Fornah, completing an excellent afternoon for Kevin Nolan and his players.

Cobblers: Burge (Fitzsimons 62), Burroughs (Baldwin 68), Thorniley (Willis 68), Forbes (Dyche 68), Wormleighton (Ireland 84), Perkins, Campbell (Tomlinson 84), Fornah, McGeehan, Jacobs (Dobson 84), Hoskins © (List 57)

Birmingham starting XI: Beadle, Sanders, Mazwi, Burrell, Sanderson ©, Eubank, Bateman, Pennington, Wodskou, Betteka, Isichei

Referee: Andy Woolmer

Attendance: 2,548

Birmingham fans: 465