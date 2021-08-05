Hoskins back in training after struggling with COVID in pre-season

Sam Hoskins.

Sam Hoskins is back in training with the Cobblers after COVID forced him to miss the majority of their pre-season campaign.

The 28-year-old played in the first two friendlies against Sileby and West Ham but missed the trip to AFC Stamford and did not feature again.

Manager Jon Brady revealed Hoskins was one of several players forced into self-isolation by COVID at the time, and he only returned to training this week.

"Sam Hoskins trained very well today and is back with the group," said Brady at Tuesday's fans' forum.

"We have not been able to give him any minutes on the pitch recently as we have had to look after him but you have to be very careful with COVID and take the advice of the medical staff.

"Sam has found things tough but he is on the right path and is progressing."

With plenty of options at his disposal and so many games at the start of the season, Brady has the option to rotate if needed.

"We will take it game by game," he added. "There might be games where we can bring players back in to the fold who have been out but we will see how we go, game by game.