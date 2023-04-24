News you can trust since 1931
Hoskins and Tomlinson big winners at EFL Awards as two Cobblers players are named in League Two Team of the Season

A good night for Town’s stars at end-of-season awards night

By James Heneghan
Published 24th Apr 2023, 08:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 09:03 BST
Sam Hoskins with his awards for Player of the Season and Team of the Season. Pictures: Andrew Fosker/ShutterstockSam Hoskins with his awards for Player of the Season and Team of the Season. Pictures: Andrew Fosker/Shutterstock
Sam Hoskins has been crowned the 2022/23 League Two Player of the Season.

The long-serving Cobblers forward picked up the prestigious honour at the EFL Awards on Sunday evening ahead of Bradford City striker Any Cook and Stevenage captain Carl Piergianni.

Hoskins, who’s mostly played out wide or at wing-back this season, has a career-best 21 league goals in 22/23, behind only Cook (26) in the scoring charts, and just five players have more than his seven assists. He is the first Cobblers player to score 20 league goals in a season since Richard Hill way back in 1986/87.

Inevitably, the 30-year-old was also named in the League Two Team of the Season, alongside team-mate Mitch Pinnock, who has seven assists and six goals this term.

The full League Two Team: Vigouroux (Orient), Tchamadeu (Colchester), Touray (Salford), Piergianni (Stevenage), Beckles (Orient), Watt (Salford), Moxon (Carlisle), El Mizouni (Orient), Hoskins, Pinnock, Cook (Bradford).

And Cobblers weren’t done there with 17-year-old academy defender Josh Tomlinson named the LFE League Two Apprentice of the Season.

The award is to recognise the outstanding young professionals at EFL Clubs who excel both on and off the pitch. Players registered as first or second year apprentices, or first year professionals (if started on an Apprenticeship contract and then converted at 17 to a pro contract) are eligible for this award. Tomlinson is both Northampton’s youngest ever player and goalscorer.

Josh Tomlinson. Picture: Andrew Fosker/ShutterstockJosh Tomlinson. Picture: Andrew Fosker/Shutterstock
The club was also on the final shortlist of three for the Green Club of the Season Award, an honour which was eventually won by Bristol City.

Richie Wellens, whose Leyton Orient side were confirmed as League Two champions on Saturday, picked up the Manager of the Season award. Paul Simpson and Steve Evans were nominated, with Jon Brady missing out.

