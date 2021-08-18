Hoskins admits it was 'very frustrating' to miss pre-season due to COVID

Sam Hoskins.

Being forced to miss the majority of pre-season after testing positive for COVID was 'very frustrating' for Cobblers forward Sam Hoskins.

The 28-year-old featured in the opening two friendlies against Sileby Rangers and West Ham United, but then missed the rest of Town's pre-season campaign.

Hoskins felt 'fairly ill' for a few days but the aftereffects lasted longer than he would have liked, keeping him out of action for almost a month before returning at Coventry last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was more frustrating than anything else," said Hoskins. "I was fairly ill for two or three days but it was just the fact that I had to miss a lot of games and a lot of training time.

"I also missed a lot of time to build relationships with the new lads so it was very frustrating, but these things happen and I'm glad to be back now and to get through two games in a week is something I'm pleased with.

"I don't feel as bad as I thought I would do. I'm definitely past the worst of it and I feel fit and now I'm looking forward to the next game."

Despite not playing a single minute between July 13 and August 11, Hoskins somehow got through 90 minutes against both Coventry and Colchester in the space of three days.

"It wasn't actually as bad as I thought it would be," he admitted. "The first 10 or 15 minutes at Coventry was quite tough but I think that was also to do with how the game was going.

"We started fairly slow but I thought I would be a little bit more unfit, but I felt OK and the manager spoke to me on Friday and asked how I was feeling and if I was able to play again against Colchester.

"I felt pretty good and of course I would rather play so it was great to get through the 90 minutes and get another win."

Hoskins' absence in pre-season provided an opportunity for one of the new signings to put a marker down and impress manager Jon Brady.

Dylan Connolly played on the right-wing for many of Town's friendlies and then started on the opening day of the season, and Hoskins admitted he feared losing his spot.

"The manager showed a lot of belief and confidence in me last season and that's always nice," he added. "But it is in the back of your mind, especially with so many new players coming in.

"I knew I would have to fight for my place, but that's a good thing because when there's competition for places, it brings out the best in everyone.

"It did play on my mind but Jon has shown confidence in me by putting me straight back into the team for two games in a row and fortunately we won both.