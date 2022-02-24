Hoskins admits he never expected to stay at Cobblers for so long after penning another new deal

Sam Hoskins.

Sam Hoskins admits he never expected to stay with the Cobblers for the best part of a decade when he first joined the club on trial all the way back in 2015.

The 29-year-old came through Southampton's youth system but never made an appearance for the south coast club and found himself as a free agent when released by Yeovil Town in 2015.

He was picked up by then-Cobblers boss Chris Wilder for a trial at Sixfields, and he did enough to convince Town's title-winning manager to give him a one-year contract.

Seven years, 280 appearances, 48 goals and two promotions later, Hoskins is still at the club and he's set to stay for another two and a half years after signing a new contract this week.

“I’m obviously delighted,” said Hoskins, who’s due to become a father later this year. “I’ve been here a while now and I know the club inside out.

“I’m still really enjoying my time here so the sooner I could get it done and signed, the better.

“It’s important I feel settled somewhere because we are expecting our first child in May and I didn’t want to be going into the summer in limbo not knowing where I would be.

“I wanted to get something sorted and me and my family feel settled so I was just keen to get it done.

“I probably didn’t think I would end up staying so long when I originally came on trial and first signed for the club but I wanted to come somewhere and play a lot of games and I’ve done that throughout my seven years here.

“It’s always going to be hard to look elsewhere when you’re playing regularly and you’re enjoying yourself and I hope I can keep contributing goals and assists and helping the team get three points every Saturday."

Hoskins has started 30 of Northampton's 32 league games this season and is the club's top scorer with eight goals.

He added: “I’ve been moved around a bit in the past but this season I feel I have played mostly in the same position and I think that’s been important.

“The whole team have performed well and we are all enjoying it and it’s a very good environment to be in.

“The aim now is to get promoted and if we get to League One, we want to establish ourselves there. The two previous times we have been relegated so hopefully we can cement our place in League One.