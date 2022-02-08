Horsfall the goal hero as Cobblers claim crucial win over promotion rivals Newport

Cobblers striker Louis Appere battles for the ball in the 1-0 win over Newport County at Sixfields on Tuesday (Picture: Pete Norton)

It seemed as if there would be nothing to separate two well-matched teams in an enjoyable and entertaining contest, but set-pieces once again did the trick for Northampton as Horsfall just about forced the ball home with only eight minutes remaining.

Newport started and ended the first-half on top and Cobblers enjoyed a good spell in the middle, but the hosts were indebted to goalkeeper Liam Roberts for making three excellent saves either side of the break.

His heroics in goal paved the way for Horsfall to grab the winner and in doing so send Town back into the top three, keeping their promotion charge firmly on track.

Jack Sowerby and Aaron McGowan missed out with injuries so Paul Lewis returned and Bez Lubala came in for his first Cobblers start.

Cobblers edged a cagey opening 10 minutes but the first big chance then fell to Newport's Finn Azaz whose well-struck shot brought a good save out of Roberts.

Roberts was required again midway through the half as Newport continued to pose a threat, reacting quickly to tip Dom Telford's volley around his post.

Cobblers were not being outplayed though and had their own moments, with Sam Hoskins' whipped cross so nearly turned in by the fast-arriving Ali Koiki.

The hosts got better as the first-half went on and Louis Appere was impressing on his home debut.

A super run down the right flank was followed by good hold-up play that led to Paul Lewis slipping in Hoskins, but Scott Bennett raced back to clear off the line.

An even opening 45 minutes ended goalless but Cobblers could easily have had the lead three minutes into the second period when a loose ball broke to Appere and he burst into the box, only to blaze horribly over.

Referee Ben Speedie was doing his best to rile up home players and supporters with a series of bizarre decisions and that did nothing for the flow of the game.

Newport did have a great chance to break the deadlock just past the hour mark and most people would have put money on Telford to score after being slipped in, but Roberts made himself big and pulled off a terrific block.

Another clear-cut opening then fell to Koiki after good play by Pinnock and Hoskins but again he could not convert, volleying a long way over the top having rushed in at the back post.

However, that did not matter eight minutes from time when Cobblers got their noses in front.

Predictably, the goal came from a set-piece as Jon Guthrie flicked on Pinnock's corner and there was Horsfall to just about scramble over the line.

Roberts tipped over Josh Pask's header as Newport immediately looked to respond, although they were nearly two behind moments later when substitute Josh Eppiah went on a brilliant run but just could not find the finish.

The visitors piled on late pressure but Northampton have become masters at seeing out leads and they did so again for a 14th clean sheet of the season.

Match facts

Cobblers: Roberts, Magloire, Horsfall (c), Guthrie, Koiki (Mills 87), Hoskins (Eppiah 80), Lewis, McWilliams, Pinnock, Lubala (Kanu 59), Appere

Subs not used: Maxted, Harriman, Pollock, Rose

Newport: Townsend, Norman, Haynes, Pask, Willmott (Street 84), Bennett, Cain (Cooper 63), Demetriou (c), Azaz, Baker-Richardson, Telford

Subs not used: Day, Clarke, Dolan, Lewis, Waite

Referee: Benjamin Speedie

Attendance: 4,255