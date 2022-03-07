Horsfall sets his sights on finishing the season as Cobblers' top goalscorer!

Fraser Horsfall heads in his first goal.

Cobblers centre-back Fraser Horsfall has set his sights on finishing the season as the club's leading marksman after adding two more goals to his tally against Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

Horsfall headed home a Sam Hoskins corner on the half-hour mark and then repeated the trick seven minutes later when ghosting in at the back post to convert Mitch Pinnock's delivery from the other side.

The defender now has eight goals for the season, level with current top scorer Hoskins and now two ahead of centre-back partner Jon Guthrie.

"I've said it all season about Mitch and Hosk," said Horsfall. "The balls they put in are on point every single time and I always know where it's going so they deserve a lot of the credit.

"We were saying before the game that Jon's due one but luckily I got myself another two. We're having a little competition and I've gone ahead of him now. But it's all healthy and anything to help the team.

"I might go and find out if there's prize for top scorer. It would be unbelievable to finish top scorer and win promotion. Every time I go up I feel like I can get a goal.

"But the three points are huge for us because we knew it was a big game. There's still a lot of football to be played and each game is like a cup final now but if we stick together and perform like we did today, I think we will be fine."

On the prospect of a hat-trick, Horsfall added: "I had half a chance for a third near the end but I said to Sammy that if we got a penalty, I'm pushing him off it and I'm taking it for my hat-trick!"

Despite Horsfall's heroics though, and despite Pinnock scoring a third, Cobblers still had to survive a tense finish as Tranmere pulled two goals back.

Horsfall added: "The referee didn't help in the second-half in my opinion. I don't want to say too much on that but there were a few decisions that I didn't agree with. I didn't think it was a penalty.

"When we went 3-0 up, I think mentally it changed and we have to learn from that. But in the five or six minutes after their second goal, the lads dug deep and we got there in the end and we'll need that for the rest of the season.

"The fans were unbelievable and that's what got us through in the end. It was a special game with it being the anniversary and that made a difference - you can feel it and you need it coming towards the end of the game.