The Cobblers players celebrate Louis Appere's first-half goal

A fast start by Town led to Louis Appéré’s fifth-minute opener and his close-range finish remained the difference at half-time after a cagey, tense opening 45 minutes as the home side largely kept their visitors at arm’s length.

But the second-half was a very different story as Stevenage laid siege on the Northampton goal, missing a series of chances before Jamie Red’s low shot with 18 minutes to go crept in and earned them what was a deserved draw.

Given how the second period unfolded, this goes down as a good point for the injury-crippled Cobblers, especially with Carlisle losing at Leyton Orient elsewhere.

Jon Brady's men remain second, two points above Stevenage and four clear of the Cumbrians going into the final seven games of the season.

Kieron Bowie replaced Will Hondermarck in the only change from last weekend’s win at Doncaster.

Ten players were again missing through injury but there was a return to the bench for defender Akin Odimayo.

Cobblers started with purpose and positivity and they were rewarded with the opening goal after just five minutes.

Stevenage failed to deal with Mitch Pinnock’s long throw and the ball bounced around inside the penalty box before dropping in the right place for Appéré to poke home.

Pinnock blasted a shot straight into a defender as Town looked to build on their fine start, and although Stevenage grew into the game, the home side were inches from a second goal when Appéré’s glancing header landed just wide of the far post after excellent work by Kieron Bowie.

The first-half began to simmer after some contentious decisions and there was an edge to both teams, but clear chances were in short supply as Carl Piergianni headed wide in Stevenage’s only real opportunity before half-time.

There were three changes made at half-time as Cobblers seemingly suffered more injury misery with Jack Sowerby forced off and replaced by Hondermarck.

Danny Rose was one of two players to come on for Stevenage.

Ryan Haynes was close to doubling the lead early in the second-half, his powerful shot slamming into the side-netting after good play down the left, but the home side were starting to come under increased pressure.

Max Clark’s volley had to be tipped over by Lee Burge and Town’s goalkeeper was also well placed to gather Luke Norris’ header.

Appéré briefly threatened on the break but he was denied by the legs of McCracken and Stevenage cranked up the pressure as Dan Sweeney volleyed over and Rose headed against the crossbar.

A goal only felt a matter of time and with 18 minutes left the visitors were level.

Reid had only just come on when he spun Hondermarck outside the box and fired in a low shot from 20 yards that struck both posts and crept over the line.

Cobblers had lost a grip of the game and were now in danger of coming away empty-handed but a tetchy, fractious final 20 minutes came and went without too much incident, both sides seemingly content with a point.

Match facts

Cobblers: Burge, Lintott, McGowan, Guthrie ©, Haynes (Osew 90), Sowerby (Hondermarck 45), Leonard, Pinnock, Hoskins (Odimayo 58), Bowie (Yengi 77), Appéré. Subs not used: King, Norman, Wright-Phillips

Stevenage: McCracken, Wildin, Vancooten (Bostwick 70), Clark, Piergianni ©, Reeves (Rose 45), Sweeney, Gilbey, Campbell (Forster-Caskey 45), Roberts (Taylor 90), Norris (Reid 70). Subs not used: Pryzbek, Horgan

Referee: Simon Mather

Attendance: 7,759