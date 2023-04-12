Will Hondermarck and Mitch Pinnock celebrate

Will Hondermarck could hardly have chosen a better moment or a more spectacular way to open his account at senior level.

Cobblers were eight minutes away from a frustrating 1-1 home draw with Gillingham on Easter Monday when Hondermarck received a pass from Sam Hoskins, took a touch and let fly with a wonderful strike into the top corner.

That was enough to secure all three points as Town stayed second in League Two with five games to go.

"It was a beautiful goal and I think the context of it as well, coming when it did, makes it even better because we really needed this win,” said Hondermarck. “With the emotion of it and everything, it was a beautiful moment.

"I was just inside Sam, I received a pass from him and took a big touch to open myself up and I saw that no-one was near me. I thought 'we need a goal badly here’ and I just hit it as cleanly and as hard as I could. As I watched it go in I couldn't believe it! Then everyone went wild.

"I can't say I knew it was going in from the moment I hit it but I didn't think it would be too far away. You're never sure if the goalkeeper will get there but I saw it swerve away from him and that's when I knew it was going in.”

Having missed several good chances to score his first Cobblers goal in previous matches, it was some way for Hondermarck to make amends.

He added: "I can't say I do it regularly! Everyone knows I do have a good strike on me but it's not something I do a lot. I'm more of a driver with the ball but when it's needed I'm happy to have a go.