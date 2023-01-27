New signing William Hondermarck has opted to join the Cobblers over other clubs because he feels it is the best place for him to improve as a player and reach his potential.

The 22-year-old midfielder has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Sixfields after Cobblers agreed a deal with League One club Barnsley, where he was still under contract for another 18 months.

Hondermarck ticks a lot of boxes for manager Jon Brady, who has wanted him since last January, and whilst he may not make an instant impact, he is another signing with the long-term in mind.

Will Hondermarck holds off ex-Cobbler Matt Crooks during a Championship game between Barnsley and Middlesbrough in 2021.

"The main reason I wanted to come here was the opportunity to improve,” said Hondermarck. “The club have developed a lot of young players recently and you look at the average age of the group, it's obviously a young squad.

"I have spoken a lot with the manager and I know he has been keen on me for a while and that's always important when signing for a new club.

"It feels you with confidence and makes you feel wanted when a manager has tried to sign you before. It also makes things much smoother when you do make the move because you know there's been that interest from beforehand.

"It's a young group with young players and I feel like I match the criteria for what the club wants. It's definitely a club where I feel I can develop a lot, especially given the culture here and how well they have been doing, so it made a lot of sense for me to move here.

"The staff are really good as well and that makes me feel like it is the right place to be.”

Hondermarck’s game-time has been limited to seven appearances so far this season due to injury, but the good news for Cobblers fans is that his arrival at Sixfields coincides with his return to full training.

He added: "I had an operation on my ankle towards the end of November and start of December. That's the only injury I've had this season and it was a little blow at the time.