Will Hondermarck says the ‘very humble and very friendly’ nature of the Cobblers dressing room has made life easy for him as he settles into his new surroundings.

The 22-year-old box-to-box midfielder joined three others in signing for Town during last month’s transfer window, but he was the only one to commit his long-term future to the club, penning a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Going into a new dressing room can be daunting for a young player but Cobblers – and captain Jon Guthrie in particular – welcomed Hondermarck in with open arms.

"I’ve settled in really well,” he said on the Cobblers Show on BBC Radio Northampton. “The main thing I have noticed is that it’s a very humble and very friendly group here and that’s massive for a young player like me coming in. They have made it very easy from training to lunches to the dressing room, everything has been really good.

"The captain even took me out for dinner which is something I’ve never experienced before. He introduced me to himself and gave me some info about the club and that was really good and an experience I won’t forget.”

Hondermarck signed from Barnsley in January and, given the length of his new deal at Sixfields, he’s keen to immerse himself in Northampton and is already on the lookout for a place in the local area.

"It was a no-brainer (to sign a long-term deal),” he added. “It wasn’t about just coming here for a year and then going. I want to develop and not just look short-term but long-term and that was always a massive thing for me and why the contract length made sense.

"I’m here to say for a while so I’m already looking for a place and hopefully within the next couple of weeks I’ll be fully settled into my new apartment and can really get to grips with everything.

"The club have helped with that. Obviously you have the freedom to choose but they give you options and help you with advice and knowledge about areas that you’re not too sure about.”

