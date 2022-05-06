Hill insists Scunthorpe won't 'roll over' for Bristol Rovers - but they will field youthful team

Keith Hill insists Scunthorpe will not ‘roll over’ for Bristol Rovers on the final day of the season.

Rovers are Northampton’s main rivals for the last remaining automatic promotion place and need to beat Scunthorpe whilst overturning a five-goal deficit to finish third – if the Cobblers beat Barrow on the same afternoon.

Scunthorpe, who have won only four games all season, had their relegation confirmed several weeks ago and have fielded youthful teams in recent games, with eight players aged 20 or under starting against Hartlepool last weekend.

Keith Hill.

Hill said: "Everyone is saying this is a home run for Bristol, including managers of other sides going for promotion. We'll be competitive, as no matter what opposition we face we have been courageous and shown commitment.

"We've made a lot of mistakes, there is no question about that and it's a reason why we've been relegated, but this is one game in isolation and we're going to turn up with a thought process of continuing our plan for the future. We're not going there to roll over and allow Bristol Rovers to celebrate on our behalf.

"Am I going to change it? No. We're going to go with a similar squad. The young lads have been magnificent in their pursuit on the training ground to get into a position where they're playing games.

"They've gone through the learning processes, and the transition from training ground to first team isn't one game - it takes time.