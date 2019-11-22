High-flying Cobblers players will be keeping their feet on the ground

Keith Curle is confident his Cobblers players will be keeping their feet firmly on the ground as they prepare for Saturday's Sky Bet League Two clash with Grimsby Town at the PTS Academy Stadium (ko 3pm).

Town are the form team in the division, having won four and drawn one of their past five league games.

It is a run that has taken the team into the play-offs in seventh place, on the cusp of the automatic promotion places, and to within striking distance of leaders Swindon Town.

The Mariners travel south at the weekend without a manager following last week's sacking of Michael Jolley, and without a win in their past eight games, making the Cobblers big favourites to claim another three points.

There is always a fear that complacency can creep into any team once things start to go well, but Curle can't see that happening within his squad, and he and his coaching staff will be doing everything to ensure that is not the case.

"We don't change our format of how we train based on results," said the Town boss.

"We are in a results industry, but if we get beat we don't punish the players, and if we win a couple of games we don't reward them.

"Ultimately, it is a marathon not a sprint, and it is about putting down foundations, putting down a platform.

"Every coach wants consistency while winning, and that's what we are aiming for."

And he added: "So it is about the format we have in place for our weekly structure.

"The build up, planning and preparation for games doesn't change, whether we are playing Chippenham in FA Cup, or Crewe or Swindon, or teams who are below us in the table.

"Our format doesn't change, the levels of respect that we have for the opposition, don't change.

"We are going to play against an opponent that will have strengths, that will have weaknesses, and we will be prepared."