Keeping your discipline in any sport is key if you’re going to be a successful team.

Northampton Town have struggled a touch this season when it comes to yellow cards, though they have only picked up two red cards so far this season.

Around the league there has been 802 yellow cards, 16 double bookings and 16 straight red cards, with Stockport County the worst offenders when it comes to dismissals

So how does Cobblers discipline compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this League Two fair play table.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points.

1. AFC Wimbledon - 53 pts Y: 48 DB: 0 R: 1 Photo: James Chance Photo Sales

2. Sutton United - 49pts Y: 39 DB: 0 R: 2 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Swindon Town - 46pts Y: 40 DB: 2 R: 0 Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales

4. Walsall - 46pts Y: 36 DB: 2 R: 0 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales