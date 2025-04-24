Peterborough United officially confirmed their place in next season's League One following the 1-1 draw at Barnsley.Peterborough United officially confirmed their place in next season's League One following the 1-1 draw at Barnsley.
Here's who are the best and worst sides in League One right now as Northampton Town secure survival and Burton Albion, Bristol Rovers and Crawley Town fight to do the same

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 24th Apr 2025, 09:42 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 11:06 BST
Cobblers are no longer looking over their shoulders after the emphatic 4-1 win against Shrewsbury Town confirmed League One survival.

Northampton can now enjoy the final two games of the season ahead of summer of strengthening towards an improved league finish next season.

Momentum is a big factor in any sport – whether for positive or negative reasons – with Cobblers enjoying a respectable points return over the last two months.

For most teams in the league, this stage of the season it’s all about getting three points on the board, with three of the top six sides doing just that.

On the flip side promotion-chasing Huddersfield have collapsed while last year’s play-off finalists, Bolton Wanderers, have struggled for momentum.

So who are the best and worst teams in League One right now as we go into the business end of the season?

Here we take a look at the form guide, courtesy of the footballwebpages,co,uk website with the stats running over the last ten matchdays and correct as of April 23.

10 7 3 0 14:4 10 24

1. Wrexham

10 7 3 0 14:4 10 24 Photo: Getty Images

10 7 2 1 18:8 10 23

2. Charlton Athletic

10 7 2 1 18:8 10 23 Photo: Getty Images

10 6 3 1 15:6 9 21

3. Stockport County

10 6 3 1 15:6 9 21 Photo: Getty Images

10 6 1 3 17:13 4 19

4. Leyton Orient

10 6 1 3 17:13 4 19 Photo: Getty Images

