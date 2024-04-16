The MK Dons squad is said to be worth £5.38m.The MK Dons squad is said to be worth £5.38m.
Northampton Town have overachieved this season – or at least they have if they believe these squad values.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 16th Apr 2024, 09:57 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 10:05 BST

Cobblers have one of the least valuable squads in the league, according to the figures set by the transfermarkt.co.uk website, but are set to achieve a final league position higher than their squad value suggests they are worth.

Around the league the figures suggest Charlton and Peterborough United have underachieved, but Oxford and Stevenage have got their moneys worth.

So who has overachieved and who have underachieved based on their squad valuations?

Here are the suggested value of every squad in the league, running from lowest to highest value.

£2.76m

1. Sutton United

£2.76m Photo: Clive Mason

£3.01m

2. Crawley Town

£3.01m Photo: Mike Hewitt

£3.27m

3. Harrogate Town

£3.27m Photo: Pete Norton

£3.37m

4. Tranmere Rovers

£3.37m Photo: Lewis Storey

