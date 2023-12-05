Games can generally be won or lost in the closing stages when matches become stretched and legs tire.

In the actual League One table Northampton are sitting pretty in midtable after a recent spell of three wins in a row..

But what would the table look like if the ref blew for full-time after just 60 minutes?

Here are the answers thanks to our friends at transfermarkt.co.uk

1 . Stevenage - 38pts 20 11 5 4 18:11 7 38 Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2 . Bolton Wanderers - 37pts 18 10 7 1 25:9 16 37 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Portsmouth - 37pts 19 10 7 2 24:10 14 37 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales