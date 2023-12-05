News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Northampton Town have won 26 points at the 60 minutes mark this season.Northampton Town have won 26 points at the 60 minutes mark this season.
Northampton Town have won 26 points at the 60 minutes mark this season.

Here's what League One would look like if games only lasted 60 minutes and where Northampton Town, Leyton Orient, Reading, Burton Albion, Port Vale and Cambrigde United would sit in the table - picture gallery

Games can generally be won or lost in the closing stages when matches become stretched and legs tire.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 5th Dec 2023, 07:52 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 07:54 GMT

In the actual League One table Northampton are sitting pretty in midtable after a recent spell of three wins in a row..

But what would the table look like if the ref blew for full-time after just 60 minutes?

Here are the answers thanks to our friends at transfermarkt.co.uk

Get all the latest Cobblers news, here.

20 11 5 4 18:11 7 38

1. Stevenage - 38pts

20 11 5 4 18:11 7 38 Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
18 10 7 1 25:9 16 37

2. Bolton Wanderers - 37pts

18 10 7 1 25:9 16 37 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
19 10 7 2 24:10 14 37

3. Portsmouth - 37pts

19 10 7 2 24:10 14 37 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
18 11 4 3 19:7 12 37

4. Oxford United - 37pts

18 11 4 3 19:7 12 37 Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneReadingPort ValeLeyton OrientNorthampton