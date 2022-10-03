Here's Northampton Town's new predicted points total after fine win at Swindon Town - plus how many points Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Doncaster Rovers, Mansfield Town and Bradford City are expected to get
Northampton Town’s superb form continued at the weekend with a 2-1 win at Swindon Town.
That win has opened up a five-point cushion in the automatic promotion places for Jon Brady’s side.
It has also increased their promotion chances to 58 per cent with the supercomputer, which also gives them a 22 per cent chance of winning the title.
Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.
