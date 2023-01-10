News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Danny Rose feels the pain after Northampton Town missed out on automatic promotion last season.

Here's how many points history says Northampton Town, Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Bradford City and Carlisle United are likely to need to secure automatic promotion - gallery

Cobblers currently hold a handy seven point cushion as they look to secure automatic promotion.

By Stephen Thirkill
4 minutes ago

Last season they of course agonisingly missed out on goals scored after finishing with 80 points.

It was a total that fell short for last season but would also fall short in an average season, with 81.5 points being the benchmark.

That is based over the last 15 seasons, with the COVID season of 2019/20 not included in order to create an accurate average total.

This gallery shows each team who finished third and how many points were won over the last 15 seasons.

Get the latest Cobblers news here.

1. Hereford United - 07/08

88pts

Photo: Dan Mullan

Photo Sales

2. Wycombe Wanderers - 08/09

78pts

Photo: Alex Morton

Photo Sales

3. Rochdale - 09/10

82pts

Photo: Mark Runnacles

Photo Sales

4. Wycombe Wanderers - 10/11

80pts

Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
CobblersLeyton OrientBradford City