Cobblers currently hold a handy seven point cushion as they look to secure automatic promotion.

Last season they of course agonisingly missed out on goals scored after finishing with 80 points.

It was a total that fell short for last season but would also fall short in an average season, with 81.5 points being the benchmark.

That is based over the last 15 seasons, with the COVID season of 2019/20 not included in order to create an accurate average total.

This gallery shows each team who finished third and how many points were won over the last 15 seasons.

1. Hereford United - 07/08 88pts Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales

2. Wycombe Wanderers - 08/09 78pts Photo: Alex Morton Photo Sales

3. Rochdale - 09/10 82pts Photo: Mark Runnacles Photo Sales

4. Wycombe Wanderers - 10/11 80pts Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales