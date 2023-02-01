News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Northampton Town have had 71,028 fans through the gates this season.

Here's how many fans have watched Northampton Town this season and how that compares to Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Walsall and Salford City - picture gallery

Cobblers have been well-backed this season as their promotion push remains on track.

By Stephen Thirkill
2 minutes ago

So far they have seen 71,028 through the Sixfield’s gate at an average crowd of 5,464.

In terms of crowds v league position it would mean Town are punching above their weight.

So how do those numbers compare with their promotion rivals and the rest of the league?

Here’s where all 24 teams sit in the total fans attendance league table.

The figures have been compiled from the transfermarkt.co.uk website and are correct as of January 31.

You can get all the latest Cobblers news, here.

1. Bradford City

208.245

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

2. Swindon Town

116.959

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Stockport County

113.262

Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales

4. AFC Wimbledon

99.399

Photo: Bryn Lennon

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Leyton OrientCobblers