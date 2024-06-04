Northampton Town took nearly 20,000 fans to League One away games last season.Northampton Town took nearly 20,000 fans to League One away games last season.
Northampton Town took nearly 20,000 fans to League One away games last season.

Here's how many fans EVERY club took to away games during the 2023/24 League One season, including Northampton Town, Oxford United, Wigan Athletic, Leyton Orient and Charlton Athletic

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 4th Jun 2024, 13:21 BST
It’s not cheap following your side away.

By the time petrol, match tickets, food et all are totted up it can cost a pretty penny.

And while some of these away followings may seem small, great credit must go out to all the fans who have dipped into their pockets this season to back their side.

But which clubs had the best total away followings in the League One 2023/24 season. Here we have all the answers, running from lowest to highest – with the biggest following for a single game in brackets.

Let us know your thoughts on the findings.

4032 (500)

1. Fleetwood Town

4032 (500) Photo: Ashley Allen

7117 (1079)

2. Burton Albion

7117 (1079) Photo: Getty Images

8475 (1207)

3. Cheltenham Town

8475 (1207) Photo: Getty Images

11505 (1652)

4. Wycombe Wanderers

11505 (1652) Photo: Getty Images

