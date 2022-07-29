How will Cobblers line-up against Colchester? Pictures: Pete Norton.

Here's how Cobblers could line-up in season-opener against Colchester United

Cobblers kick-off their 2022/23 League Two campaign against Colchester United at Sixfields this weekend.

By James Heneghan
Friday, 29th July 2022, 12:14 pm
Updated Friday, 29th July 2022, 1:06 pm

With 10 new players to pick from, plus the core of last season’s squad, Jon Brady has some tricky selection decisions to make. What formation will he go with? Who gets the nod at centre-back? Haynes or Koiki on the left? Sam Hoskins started on the bench in Town’s final friendly at Cheltenham, does he start on Saturday? We have a go at predicting Cobblers’ starting XI here…

1. GK: Lee Burge

Will start the season as Brady's number one after he was brought in to replace Roberts.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. CB: Tyler Magloire

Rejoined the club on a permanent basis on Thursday and could well come straight into the team, especially if Brady does go with three at the back.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3. CB: Jon Guthrie

Looks set to skipper the team in the heart of a back three.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4. CB: Sam Sherring

The summer signing from Bournemouth will probably start as the left-sided centre-back.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
CobblersSam HoskinsJon BradyLeague TwoSixfields
Next Page
Page 1 of 3