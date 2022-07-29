Here's how Cobblers could line-up in season-opener against Colchester United

With 10 new players to pick from, plus the core of last season’s squad, Jon Brady has some tricky selection decisions to make. What formation will he go with? Who gets the nod at centre-back? Haynes or Koiki on the left? Sam Hoskins started on the bench in Town’s final friendly at Cheltenham, does he start on Saturday? We have a go at predicting Cobblers’ starting XI here…
1. GK: Lee Burge
Will start the season as Brady's number one after he was brought in to replace Roberts.
Photo: Pete Norton
2. CB: Tyler Magloire
Rejoined the club on a permanent basis on Thursday and could well come straight into the team, especially if Brady does go with three at the back.
Photo: Pete Norton
3. CB: Jon Guthrie
Looks set to skipper the team in the heart of a back three.
Photo: Pete Norton
4. CB: Sam Sherring
The summer signing from Bournemouth will probably start as the left-sided centre-back.
Photo: Pete Norton