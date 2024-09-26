Northampton Town supporters are in party mood ahead of the final game of the season.Northampton Town supporters are in party mood ahead of the final game of the season.
Here's 31 cracking snaps of Northampton Town fans watching their side's League Two promotion-winning campaign in 2022/23

By Stephen Thirkill

Published 25th May 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2024, 08:40 BST
It was a season that Northampton Town fans won’t be forgetting any time soon.

The Cobblers were up there all season and deservedly sealed automatic promotion on the final day of the season at Tranmere.

Getty photographer Paul Norton followed the Cobblers home and away for the season, capturing the emotion of the fans along the way.

Here we bring you 31 of his best fans’ pictures during the season.

Take a look and see if you, or someone you know, are featured.

Get all our latest Cobblers news here.

Northampton Town fans applaud as the teams enter the pitch prior to the Sky Bet League Two between Leyton Orient and Northampton Town on October 15, 2022.

1. Leyton Orient v Northampton Town

Northampton Town fans applaud as the teams enter the pitch prior to the Sky Bet League Two between Leyton Orient and Northampton Town on October 15, 2022. Photo: Pete Norton:d

Northampton Town manager Jon Brady has a selfie taken by a young fan at the end of the Sky Bet League Two between Crewe Alexandra and Northampton Town on August 20, 2022.

2. Crewe Alexandra v Northampton Town

Northampton Town manager Jon Brady has a selfie taken by a young fan at the end of the Sky Bet League Two between Crewe Alexandra and Northampton Town on August 20, 2022. Photo: Pete Norton:d

A Northampton Town fan waits to have his shirt signed by Sam Hoskins prior to the Sky Bet League Two between Northampton Town and Salford City at Sixfields on October 08, 2022.

3. Northampton Town v Salford City

A Northampton Town fan waits to have his shirt signed by Sam Hoskins prior to the Sky Bet League Two between Northampton Town and Salford City at Sixfields on October 08, 2022. Photo: Pete Norton

A young Northampton Town fan asks for the shirt of Danny Hylton prior to the Sky Bet League Two between Northampton Town and Hartlepool United at Sixfields on August 13, 2022.

4. Northampton Town v Hartlepool United

A young Northampton Town fan asks for the shirt of Danny Hylton prior to the Sky Bet League Two between Northampton Town and Hartlepool United at Sixfields on August 13, 2022. Photo: Pete Norton

