Here's 30 great pictures of Northampton Town fans backing the Cobblers down the years as the new League One campaign draws near
No matter who the opponents, or where the game is, Cobblers are always guaranteed to get great support.
And in our latest Northampton Town fans gallery, we take a look back down the seasons to remember the highs and lows of following the Cobblers.
We’ve got plenty of youngsters enjoying watching their team, snaps of the manager with a fan and plenty more pics any Cobblers fan will love.
There’s the pain of Wembley defeat to Bradford in 2013, the celebrations after victory over Oxford secured the league title, FA Cup ties and, of course, that great day at Tranmere last season.
If you like this gallery check out more fans pics here. You can send your snaps to [email protected]
Get more Cobblers news here.