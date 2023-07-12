News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Here's 30 great pictures of Northampton Town fans backing the Cobblers down the years as the new League One campaign draws near

It’s not long until the Cobblers fans will be backing their side on the opening day of the season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Nov 2022, 07:00 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 10:04 BST

No matter who the opponents, or where the game is, Cobblers are always guaranteed to get great support.

And in our latest Northampton Town fans gallery, we take a look back down the seasons to remember the highs and lows of following the Cobblers.

We’ve got plenty of youngsters enjoying watching their team, snaps of the manager with a fan and plenty more pics any Cobblers fan will love.

There’s the pain of Wembley defeat to Bradford in 2013, the celebrations after victory over Oxford secured the league title, FA Cup ties and, of course, that great day at Tranmere last season.

If you like this gallery check out more fans pics here. You can send your snaps to [email protected]

Get more Cobblers news here.

A young Northampton Town fan with a painted face looks on prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Newport County at PTS Academy Stadium on September 14, 2019.

1. Northampton Town v Newport County

A young Northampton Town fan with a painted face looks on prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Newport County at PTS Academy Stadium on September 14, 2019. Photo: Pete Norton:

Photo Sales
A young Northampton Town fan with a painted face looks on prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Newport County at PTS Academy Stadium on September 14, 2019.

2. Northampton Town v Newport County

A young Northampton Town fan with a painted face looks on prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Newport County at PTS Academy Stadium on September 14, 2019. Photo: Pete Norton:f

Photo Sales
A young Northampton Town fan with a painted face looks on prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Newport County at PTS Academy Stadium on September 14, 2019.

3. Northampton Town v Newport County

A young Northampton Town fan with a painted face looks on prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Newport County at PTS Academy Stadium on September 14, 2019. Photo: Pete Norton:e

Photo Sales
Young Northampton Town fans with painted faces prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Forest Green Rovers at PTS Academy Stadium on December 14, 2019.

4. Northampton Town v Forest Green Rovers

Young Northampton Town fans with painted faces prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Forest Green Rovers at PTS Academy Stadium on December 14, 2019. Photo: Pete Norton:e

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:CobblersLeague OneOxfordBradfordWembley