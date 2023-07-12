It’s not long until the Cobblers fans will be backing their side on the opening day of the season.

No matter who the opponents, or where the game is, Cobblers are always guaranteed to get great support.

And in our latest Northampton Town fans gallery, we take a look back down the seasons to remember the highs and lows of following the Cobblers.

We’ve got plenty of youngsters enjoying watching their team, snaps of the manager with a fan and plenty more pics any Cobblers fan will love.

There’s the pain of Wembley defeat to Bradford in 2013, the celebrations after victory over Oxford secured the league title, FA Cup ties and, of course, that great day at Tranmere last season.

If you like this gallery check out more fans pics here. You can send your snaps to [email protected]

Get more Cobblers news here.

1 . Northampton Town v Newport County A young Northampton Town fan with a painted face looks on prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Newport County at PTS Academy Stadium on September 14, 2019. Photo: Pete Norton: Photo Sales

2 . Northampton Town v Newport County A young Northampton Town fan with a painted face looks on prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Newport County at PTS Academy Stadium on September 14, 2019. Photo: Pete Norton:f Photo Sales

3 . Northampton Town v Newport County A young Northampton Town fan with a painted face looks on prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Newport County at PTS Academy Stadium on September 14, 2019. Photo: Pete Norton:e Photo Sales

4 . Northampton Town v Forest Green Rovers Young Northampton Town fans with painted faces prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Forest Green Rovers at PTS Academy Stadium on December 14, 2019. Photo: Pete Norton:e Photo Sales