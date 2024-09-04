Those games certainly won’t have been the most eagerly-anticipated of matched, with sold-out games against the likes of Birmingham City, Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town set to capture the imagination.

More than 440,000 fans have already watched League One football this season with big clubs bringing in lots of fans.

Crowds of course do not guarantee success on the field, but it certainly shows how many big clubs currently ply their trade in League One and just how tough the league is this season.

But how do Northampton’s crowds compare with the likes of Exeter City, Lincoln City, Cambridge United, and the rest of League One?

Here we look at the alternative League One table, based on crowd averages – running from highest to lowest.

The figures come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website.