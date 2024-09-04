Northampton Town's average crowd is just over 5,200 this season.placeholder image
Here is the average attendance for every League One side so far this season and how Northampton Town compares to Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic, Wycombe Wanderers, Exeter City and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 4th Sep 2024, 10:33 BST
Cobblers fans have enjoyed home league games against Exeter City and Burton Albion so far.

Those games certainly won’t have been the most eagerly-anticipated of matched, with sold-out games against the likes of Birmingham City, Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town set to capture the imagination.

More than 440,000 fans have already watched League One football this season with big clubs bringing in lots of fans.

Crowds of course do not guarantee success on the field, but it certainly shows how many big clubs currently ply their trade in League One and just how tough the league is this season.

But how do Northampton’s crowds compare with the likes of Exeter City, Lincoln City, Cambridge United, and the rest of League One?

Here we look at the alternative League One table, based on crowd averages – running from highest to lowest.

The figures come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

You can get more Cobblers news, here.

27,061

1. Birmingham City

27,061 Photo: Getty Images

24,022

2. Bolton Wanderers

24,022 Photo: Tom Dulat

18,367

3. Huddersfield Town

18,367 Photo: Getty Images

14,817

4. Barnsley

14,817 Photo: Catherine Ivill

