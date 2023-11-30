News you can trust since 1931
Here are the dirtiest teams in League One and how Northampton Town's discipline compares to Leyton Orient, Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic, Stevenage and Wycombe Wanderers - picture gallery

Keeping your discipline in any sport is key if you’re going to be a successful team.
Stephen Thirkill
Published 30th Nov 2023, 07:00 GMT

It’s not impossible to win with 10 men of course but it certainly makes things more difficult than it needs to be.

Around the league there has been 855 yellow cards, just 23 double bookings and 29 straight red cards.

So how does Northampton’s discipline compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this League One fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from worst to best discipline.

Y: 47 DB: 1 R: 2

1. Wigan Athletic - 60pts

Y: 47 DB: 1 R: 2 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Y: 36 DB: 2 R: 3

2. Fleetwood Town - 57pts

Y: 36 DB: 2 R: 3 Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Y 48 DB: 1 R: 1

3. Leyton Orient - 56pts

Y 48 DB: 1 R: 1 Photo: Alex Pantling

Y: 40 DB:1 R: 2

4. Stevenage - 53pts

Y: 40 DB:1 R: 2 Photo: Pete Norton

