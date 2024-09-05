There have been 195 yellow card and two red cards so far this season in League Oneplaceholder image
Here are the best and worst disciplined sides in League One after the opening matches, including Northampton Town, Reading, Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 5th Sep 2024, 13:42 BST
There have been just two red cards dished out in the opening League One games.

Huddersfield’s Danny Ward is the only player to have received a straight red card, while there have been 195 bookings handed out.

Cobblers have seven yellow cards in their first four games. So how does their discipline record compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this League One fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from worst to best discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Cobblers news here.

Y: 4 DB: 0 R: 0

1. Birmingham City - 4pts

Y: 4 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 5 DB: 0 R:0

2. Peterborough United - 5pts

Y: 5 DB: 0 R:0 Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Y: 6 DB: 0 R: 0

3. Wycombe Wanderers - 6pts

Y: 6 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 6 DB: 0 R: 0

4. Stockport County - 6pts

Y: 6 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

