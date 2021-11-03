Head of recruitment Foyle leaves Cobblers for new club

Martin Foyle.

Cobblers head of recruitment Martin Foyle has left the club.

The 58-year-old only joined Northampton from Motherwell in the summer, taking up a role on the club's newly-formed committee alongside manager Jon Brady.

But Foyle has now departed Sixfields and is expected to take up a combined recruitment and coaching role with a new club where he will link up with a former manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cobblers will announce his replacement in due course.

"This move was not unexpected due to the opportunity for additional coaching responsibilities for Martin," said Cobblers CEO James Whiting.

"We wanted someone like Martin for the summer transfer window to work as part of our new recruitment committee structure and that worked well. We are now planning for the medium and longer term and, as things evolve, that is a key part of the recruitment committee's work.

"We feel we had a good summer of recruitment, and the contacts and experience of the likes of Jon Brady, Colin Calderwood and Graham Carr with other members of the committee was key to helping with that.

"We are very pleased with how the committee is working and we will be looking to make an appointment in due course of an individual who we feel will be best placed to continue that progress as the committee’s work evolves.