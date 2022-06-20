Ryan Haynes in action at Sixfields for Newport.

Ryan Haynes says he is made up to have secured a return to his hometown club and the county where he was born and bred after joining the Cobblers on a two-year deal.

Released by Newport County last month, the 26-year-old left-back was confirmed as Northampton’s second summer signing on Monday afternoon, following hot on the heels of Friday’s recruit Ben Fox.

Haynes was born in Daventry and spent much of his younger years in Northamptonshire before he was spotted by a Coventry City scout at the age of 16. He would go on to make over 100 appearances for the Sky Blues before doing likewise in a three-year spell at Newport.

Deemed surplus to requirements by Exiles boss James Rowberry, Haynes was let go at the end of last season and found himself a free agent, but he was not short on offers. Whilst other clubs showed an interest, he jumped at the chance to return to his roots.

"I did have other options but I wanted to come here as soon as I found out the club were interested,” said the defender. "It means a lot to me and my family to be back home and playing for Northampton and that was a massive factor in the decision that I made.

"I'm a local boy. I was born in Northampton and my family live in Northampton so it's essentially home for me and I'm really happy to be back here.

"I remember being younger and playing in school cup finals at Sixfields and every time you went to the cinema or whatever you'd drive past the stadium and see a game going on.

"Growing up around this area, you understand how big the club is and what it means to the fans and it will be a happy moment for myself and my family to walk out and represent this football club. It's really cool."

Haynes, who caught the eye when Newport visited Sixfields back in February, also based his decision on football reasons and he was impressed by how well the Cobblers performed under Jon Brady last season.

"Last season didn't finish the way the club wanted but they still had a really good season and Northampton have always been a tough team to play against,” Haynes added.

"Ultimately, it's a club which is going in the right direction and they want to be up at the top end of the table and that's important and another big reason for why I came here.