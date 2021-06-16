Hasselbaink's Burton snap up ex-Town loanee on permanent basis

Bryn Morris.

Central midfielder Bryn Morris has signed for a new club following the end of his loan spell with Northampton.

The 25-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's Burton Albion, keeping him in League One after his contract at Portsmouth expired.

Morris made 22 appearances for the Cobblers last season after joining the club on loan from Pompey. He also had a brief loan spell at Burton in 2014.

“It’s good to be back," said Morris. “I was only here for a month back then, a short time, but I remember really enjoying it.

“Things have changed a lot and I’m looking forward to getting back into it at a club I know.

“The manager got in touch with me and that was a big point for me in coming back - it showed he was keen to get me and he didn’t need to sell the club or anything."

Hasselbaink added: "Obviously with Bryn we know him as he’s been with us once before. He’s grown significantly since that first loan with us.