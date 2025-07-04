Harvey Lintott signs for new club after Northampton Town release
The 22-year-old, a full-back picked up by Jon Brady in the summer of 2022, impressed in his debut campaign at Sixfields, playing 38 times as Cobblers won promotion from League Two, however he then struggled with injury and spent the second half of last season on loan at Sligo Rovers in Ireland.
One of 11 players let go by Kevin Nolan in May, Lintott has now joined Matt Gray's Eastbourne Borough, who made the National League South play-offs last season.
Gray said: “I’m delighted to bring another young player who has huge potential. He has already played over 20 League One games and over 30 in League Two, so has good experience and brings some really strong attributes as well as competition into the back four. He’s someone I came across when he was at Northampton, and for us to get him in I’m delighted and look forward to working with him.”
"Looking forward to a new chapter,” tweeted Lintott.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.