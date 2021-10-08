Hartlepool without trio for visit of Cobblers
Pools second top scorer needs another week before returning
Hartlepool United will be without Gary Liddle, Gavan Holohan and Tyler Burey for tomorrow's visit of Northampton.
Defender Liddle and midfielder Holohan, who is United's second top scorer in the league this season, have been struggling for a number of weeks with injury.
Manager Dave Challinor said: "Lidds is one where the longer we can leave him the better. He won’t be involved at the weekend but we’ll see how he is next Saturday.
"I hope I don’t have to pick him, I hope our performance this weekend is brilliant and I can afford to give him a bit longer because the longer we leave him, the stronger he’ll get. If we were looking to play him next weekend, we wouldn’t be putting him at risk.
"Gav (Holohan) will train today and we’ll see how he goes. The likelihood is we’ll get another week of training into him, we’ve got a full week and hopefully for next weekend, no set-backs."
Striker Olufela Olomola is expected to be back available after missing out in midweek, while Burey remains a long-term absentee.