Hartlepool United 1 Northampton Town 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Sam Hoskins scored his 18th goal of the season to salvage a point for the Cobblers from Saturday’s fractious League Two clash with relegation-threatened Hartlepool United.
Josh Umerah opened the scoring in the first-half despite staying offside before Hoskins struck with only eight minutes left to play, scrambling Sam Sherring’s header into the net from close-range. There were more chances for both teams in an entertaining encounter but a draw was the fair outcome. Here are our player ratings from Victoria Park…
1. Lee Burge
A busy boy in the first-half as he twice denied Sylla early on before brilliantly tipping Umerah's header over the bar. Beaten by an excellent finish from the same man a few minutes later. A spectator in the second-half... 7.5 CHRON STAR MAN
2. Harvey Lintott
Pretty secure on his side as Hartlepool's more threatening attacks largely came down the opposite flank. Got into crossing positions at the other end, especially once at wing-back, but his delivery was mixed... 6.5
3. Sam Sherring
Probably the best of the defenders on the day, and also contributed in attack, having a goal disallowed before his late header found the net via Hoskins' back... 7
4. Jon Guthrie
Not many strikers get the better of him but Umerah did for Hartlepool's opener, even accounting for the fact he was offside. Town's skipper had made a couple of crucial interceptions just before that... 6.5
