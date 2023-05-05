Hartlepool United manager John Askey has vowed to take a serious approach to Monday’s final game of the season against Northampton’s promotion rivals Stockport County after their relegation was confirmed last weekend.

There are parallels to be drawn with 12 months ago when Bristol Rovers played already relegated Scunthorpe United on the final day. Then-manager Keith Hill fielded a very young and inexperienced team, resulting in a 7-0 thrashing which saw Rovers promoted on goal difference.

This time it’s Stockport who have the opportunity to snatch third place should they beat Hartlepool and Cobblers fail to win against Tranmere. Both games are being televised live on Sky Sports.

Hartlepool beat Barrow 3-1 last weekend but their relegation was confirmed after Crawley picked up the point they needed to seal survival.

Askey said: "Stockport have had a great season and the game is being televised on Monday so that should lift the players straightaway because it’s an opportunity to showcase themselves.

"If you’re a professional footballer, you should want to play well in every game. We are preparing no differently and to be fair the players have shown a real good attitude in training.

"Stockport need to win and we have nothing to play for other than pride so it’ll be really tough. If we don’t show up, we know what to expect, but it’s a good challenge and it’s on the TV so I’m sure our players will be up for it.”

Asked if he’ll make changes and play some younger players, Askey said: "We don’t have too many players to choose from at the moment so we can’t change too much. I thought we played really well last Saturday and we could have won the game by more.