Harry Smith off the mark for the Cobblers, but Coventry hit back to claim pre-season draw

The Cobblers played out their second Spanish pre-season friendly stalemate as they drew 1-1 with Coventry City at their training camp on Friday afternoon.

Town took on the Sky Bet League One outfit at their Pinatar Arena complex base, and despite taking the lead through striker Harry Smith, they were pegged back.

Ryan Watson gets his pass away in the friendly with Coventry

Keith Curle's men gave a good account of themselves on a very hot afternoon, with the match wrapping up the club's training camp in Murcia, which also saw them draw 3-3 with Bournemouth Under-23s on Tuesday.

Boss Curle named seven of his summer signings in his starting team, and they were goalkeeper Steve Arnold, defender Joe Martin, midfielders Chris Lines, Matty Warburton, Ryan Watson and Nicky Adams and front man Smith.

The first chance for Town came on 12 minutes when Adams and Warburton created a shooting opportunity for striker Andy Williams, but the effort was blocked.

Jordan Shipley sent a long range effort just over the bar for the Sky Blues as the first half reached its mid-way point, before the Cobblers went close on 35 minutes.

Scott Pollock battles for the ball in the 1-1 draw with Coventry

Shaun McWilliams found Smith who knocked the ball down for strike partner Williams on the edge of the area but his shot was saved by Coventry keeper Marko Marosi.

The Cobblers opened the scoring just before half-time, with Smith keeping his cool to slot beyond Marosi having been played through.

It was Smith's first goal in Town colours since his summer switch from Macclesfield Town, and the big striker almost had a second moments later, but his shot fell just wide of the post.

Cobblers made three changes at the break, but it was a Coventry substitute, Jamie Allen, who found the net at the start of the second half, scoring from close range to make it 1-1.

Former Portsmouth striker Conor Chaplin fire over the bar for City on the hour, before Vadaine Oliver headed a Martin corner over the top.

Arnold saved low from the lively Chaplin with just over 20 minutes to go, while Oliver was involved again on 78 minutes setting up a shooting chance for teenage substitute Morgan Roberts, but Marosi made the save.

The final opportunity of note was an audacious effort from Watson, who almost lobbed substitute keeper Ben Wilson from the half way line, but the City substitute stopper recovered to make the save and it ended 1-1.

The Cobblers now fly back to the UK on Saturday night, and are next in action against Championship side Sheffield Wednesday at the PTS Academy Stadium on Tuesday (ko 7.30pm).

They then take on Wednesday's Steel City neighbours Sheffield United next Saturday (July 20, ko 3pm).

Match facts

Coventry City 1 (Jamie Allen 47) Northampton Town 1 (Harry Smith 40)

Coventry starting team: Marko Marosi, Fankaty Dabo, Brandon Mason, Josh Eccles, Tom Bayliss, Morgan Williams, Jordan Shipley, Gervane Kastaneer, Kyle McFadzean, Jordy Hiwula, Amadou Bakayoko. Subs: Ben Wilson, Josh Pask, Michael Rose, Liam Kelly, Dominic Hyam, Jamie Allen, Wesley Jobello, Conor Chaplin, Zain Westbrooke, Maxime Biamou

Cobblers starting team: Steve Arnold, Shaun McWilliams, Jordan Turnbull, Joe Martin, Joe Bunney, Nicky Adams, Chris Lines, Ryan Watson, Matty Warburton, Harry Smith, Andy Williams. Subs: Jay Williams, Ryan Hughes, Morgan Roberts, Scott Pollock, Sam Hoskins, Curtis Yebli (trialist), Vadaine Oliver