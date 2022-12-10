Harrogate v Cobblers OFF due to frozen pitch
Fixture will be rearranged for later in the season
By James Heneghan
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
10th Dec 2022, 8:35am
Cobblers’ Sky Bet League Two clash at Harrogate Town has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.
An initial inspection on Friday had suggested the game, which was set to kick-off at the earlier time of 1pm, would go ahead but another check on Saturday morning deemed conditions unsafe following freezing overnight temperatures.
It is the fifth League Two fixture to be postponed so far this weekend and will now be rearranged for later in the season.