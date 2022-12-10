News you can trust since 1931
Harrogate v Cobblers OFF due to frozen pitch

Fixture will be rearranged for later in the season

By James Heneghan
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Dec 2022, 8:35am
Wetherby Road in sunnier times.
Wetherby Road in sunnier times.

Cobblers’ Sky Bet League Two clash at Harrogate Town has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

An initial inspection on Friday had suggested the game, which was set to kick-off at the earlier time of 1pm, would go ahead but another check on Saturday morning deemed conditions unsafe following freezing overnight temperatures.

It is the fifth League Two fixture to be postponed so far this weekend and will now be rearranged for later in the season.

