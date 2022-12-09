There have been concerns the game could be postponed due to the ice-cold conditions currently engulfing the country, but the north Yorkshire club are confident the match will be played.

The pitch at The EnviroVent Stadium has been covered this week and was inspected on Friday lunchtime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And although there will be another check early on Saturday morning, officials at the north Yorkshire club are more than hopeful conditions will be playable.

The EnviroVent Stadium in Harrogate

The Cobblers have released a statement outlining the details.

"Following an initial pitch inspection, Harrogate Town have advised us that Saturday's fixture is set to go ahead as planned," read the statement on ntfc.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Harrogate also advise that a further pitch inspection is planned at 8am on Saturday morning to check conditions.

"We will bring you the result of Saturday's inspection as soon as we have news."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forecast for the north Yorkshire town is for the temperature to drop to -1 overnight, with it then rising to +1 by the time the match kicks off.