Harrogate Town confident Cobblers clash will beat the big freeze
The Cobblers' Sky Bet League Two clash at Harrogate Town on Saturday (ko 1pm) is 'set to go ahead as planned'.
There have been concerns the game could be postponed due to the ice-cold conditions currently engulfing the country, but the north Yorkshire club are confident the match will be played.
The pitch at The EnviroVent Stadium has been covered this week and was inspected on Friday lunchtime.
And although there will be another check early on Saturday morning, officials at the north Yorkshire club are more than hopeful conditions will be playable.
The Cobblers have released a statement outlining the details.
"Following an initial pitch inspection, Harrogate Town have advised us that Saturday's fixture is set to go ahead as planned," read the statement on ntfc.co.uk
"Harrogate also advise that a further pitch inspection is planned at 8am on Saturday morning to check conditions.
"We will bring you the result of Saturday's inspection as soon as we have news."
The forecast for the north Yorkshire town is for the temperature to drop to -1 overnight, with it then rising to +1 by the time the match kicks off.
There is also the possibility of snow showers.