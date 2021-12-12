Harrogate Town 1 Northampton Town 2: James Heneghan's player ratings

Fraser Horsfall's opener was cancelled out by Jack Diamond's stunning equaliser, but Jon Guthrie came up with the goods to solidfy Town's spot in second place. Here are our player ratings from Yorkshire...
1. Liam Roberts
His fantastic double save from Thomson and Armstrong late in the first-half proved absolutely pivotal because it would have been a different game had Cobblers gone into the break behind. Handling was infallible in the fifty Yorkshire weather, although his services were hardly required in the second 45 minutes... 8
2. Aaron McGowan
Perhaps could have been quicker out to Diamond when the ball broke to Harrogate's winger for his stunning equaliser, but that would be being hyper-critical because otherwise Town's right-back produced the type of resolute, unflinching performance that was in keeping with his excellent season... 8
3. Fraser Horsfall
Left completely unmarked to convert Pinnock's early corner, though he still had to apply the finishing touch and did so nicely. Got away with one scary moment in the first-half - bailed out by his goalkeeper after coughing up possession - but that aside he did not put a foot out of place... 8
4. Jon Guthrie
Brilliantly guided his header into about the only place he could score to bag the winner and net his fifth of the season. Completely shut down Harrogate in the second-half, keeping the home side's free-scoring forwards in his back pocket... 8.5