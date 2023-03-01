News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Cobblers were well short of their best in Yorkshire on Tuesday.
Cobblers were well short of their best in Yorkshire on Tuesday.
Cobblers were well short of their best in Yorkshire on Tuesday.

Harrogate Town 1 Northampton Town 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers served up a toothless attacking performance when they laboured their way to an attritional 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Harrogate Town on Tuesday night.

By James Heneghan
3 minutes ago

Mitch Pinnock’s deflected shot early in the second-half was the away side’s only effort on target but it did not yield three points as Luke Armstrong levelled barely two minutes later. Town were unable to create any decent chance of note on another blunt night for their attack. Here are our player ratings from North Yorkshire...

1. Tom King

Might feel a little disappointed not to get something on Armstrong's low shot. It was accurate but lacked power. Only time he had anything to do... 6

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. Aaron McGowan

The shot that he whizzed over in the first-half was speculative and yet turned out to be one of Town's best efforts on the night such were their struggles in attack. One of the away side's better performers, though it was slim-pickings... 6

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3. Sam Sherring

After a decent first-half, he probably could have done more to stop Muldoon from digging out the cross which led to Armstrong's equaliser... 5.5

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4. Jon Guthrie

Rarely drops his level even when the team have a poor night, and his defending against the lively Armstrong at least helped ensure Cobblers returned home with a point... 6 CHRON STAR MAN

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Harrogate TownCobblersJames HeneghanMitch PinnockNorth YorkshireLuke Armstrong