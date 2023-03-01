Cobblers served up a toothless attacking performance when they laboured their way to an attritional 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Harrogate Town on Tuesday night.
Mitch Pinnock’s deflected shot early in the second-half was the away side’s only effort on target but it did not yield three points as Luke Armstrong levelled barely two minutes later. Town were unable to create any decent chance of note on another blunt night for their attack. Here are our player ratings from North Yorkshire...
1. Tom King
Might feel a little disappointed not to get something on Armstrong's low shot. It was accurate but lacked power. Only time he had anything to do... 6
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
The shot that he whizzed over in the first-half was speculative and yet turned out to be one of Town's best efforts on the night such were their struggles in attack. One of the away side's better performers, though it was slim-pickings... 6
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
After a decent first-half, he probably could have done more to stop Muldoon from digging out the cross which led to Armstrong's equaliser... 5.5
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Rarely drops his level even when the team have a poor night, and his defending against the lively Armstrong at least helped ensure Cobblers returned home with a point... 6 CHRON STAR MAN
Photo: Pete Norton