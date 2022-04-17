Harrogate decimated by injuries for trip to Sixfields

Simon Weaver.

Harrogate Town could be missing as many as nine first-team players for Easter Monday’s trip to Sixfields.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver was already without the services of Mark Oxley, Lewis Page, Josh Falkingham, Brahima Diarra, Lloyd Kerry, Calum Kavanagh and Lewis Richards going into the Easter weekend.

And during Friday’s 4-1 defeat to Swindon, Harrogate saw Ryan Fallowfield stretchered off after losing Alex Pattison to injury at half-time. Both men are unlikely to feature against the Cobblers on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate are also in poor form having picked up just 17 points in 20 games since the turn of the year, the second worst record in the division behind already relegated Scunthorpe.

Nevertheless, Town boss Jon Brady is readying his players for a difficult game.

"We have four to go and it's another game we need to be at our best,” he said "We will need to recover with the quick turnaround and after Friday, I'm sure the players can't wait to get back out there again.

"You can't take anything for granted. They have good players and a good manager and we have to attack the game how we always try and do and we will need to be at our best to get a result.

"We had a really tough game up there earlier in the season and I'm expecting another tough game at home. Simon Weaver is a good manager with some good players and we are expecting nothing less than a difficult game.

"We want to put in another strong performance at home and if we do that we can get a result."

Cobblers are back in front of their own fans at Sixfields on Monday and Brady hopes they will be in fine voice to help his side edge closer to securing a top-seven finish.

"We look forward to be being back at home,” Brady added.

"The support is huge but we need to spark them to life and they need to spark us to life.