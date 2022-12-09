Harrogate boss Weaver ready for 'big step up' against 'superb' Cobblers

The Suplhurites take on Town in good spirits and form, having claimed a thumping 4-1 win at relegation rivals Rochdale last weekend, a result that came hot on the heels of a 3-0 dismissal of promotion-chasing Mansfield Town.

The win double has lifted Harrogate up to 20th and seen them open up a five-point cushion to the bottom two, with Weaver saying 'morale is good' in the camp at The EnviroVent Stadium.

But the Harrogate boss is warning his squad they face a stern test when they come up against a Cobblers side he is 'convinced' will be in the promotion frame come the end of the season.

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver

Weaver, who has been Suplhurites boss for an incredible 13 years, is also an admirer of Town boss Jon Brady, with the pair regularly locking horns in non-League football when Harrogate were rivals of Brackley Town, who were managed by the current Cobblers boss for six years between 2009 and 2015.

And he is expecting a difficult afternoon for his team in north Yorkshire.

"Winning last week does give you a boost and the morale is good, but we need to show good consistency and go again now," said Weaver.

"Northampton are unbeaten in seven and they have a good manager in Jon Brady.

"I have known him for years from battles between us and Brackley, and now Northampton.

"He has definitely got a superb group of players together and they will be up there come business time that's for sure.

"I am convinced about that and it is a big step up for us."

Asked about his own team's change in fortunes despite a lengthy injury list, Weaver told harrogatetownafc.com: "I don't think it's about over-complicating things.

"The lads have seen their own evidence of what is working well.

"It has been refreshing to see lads enter the fray, be given an opportunity and take those opportunities as well."

Harrogate will be boosted by the return of defender Joe Mattock after suspension, while midfield duo Jack Muldoon and Alex Pattison are expected to return after injury.

The match is Harrogate's last at home before Christmas, and it will kick-off at the earlier time of 1pm to allow the travelling Cobblers fans the time to get home in time to watch England's World Cup quarter-final with France that starts at 7pm.

"We are glad it's an earlier kick-off, I am sure everybody else is as well," said Weaver.

"It should be a good atmosphere, and I think the supporters are appreciating the way we want to about about things.

