Harrogate boss has a warning for Cobblers after heavy Forest Green defeat

Simon Weaver.

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver has warned the Cobblers that his players’ confidence won’t be dented by the 4-1 home hiding at the hands of Sky Bet League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday night.

The Sulphurites were on the wrong end of a beating at the hands of a rampant Rovers side who are sitting pretty at the top of the table, six points clear of second-placed Cobblers with a game in hand.

But Weaver, who has been in charge at Harrogate for an incredible 12 years and 595 matches, felt the scoreline was harsh on his depleted squad.

And with a trio of key players set to return to the fray this weekend, he has warned Jon Brady that his high-flying Town team are going to be in for a stern test.

It will be the first time the two clubs have ever met, and although Weaver is anticipating another stiff examination for his own team against Town, he believes they will also be ready to give as good as they get.

“Forest Green are flying high at the moment and are probably going to run away with the league,” said Weaver.

“But I didn’t think the gap between the teams was as big as the scoreline in the end.

“I think we put up a good effort to no avail, and I don’t think the confidence should take much of a blow.

“We have just got to show our strength as a group and come out fighting against Northampton on Saturday.

“I think we are in a great situation in that we are only seven points off Northampton, who are second.

“The league is very tight.”

And on his team’s injury issues, Weaver said: “We have the possibility of Lewis Page and Ryan Fallowfield returning on Saturday, which would strengthen the squad massively.

"We also have Rory McArdle back in training on Thursday, so it would help to get that level of player and expertise back in the squad.

“That would drive the competition, but would also mean we could rest a few weary bodies.”

Tuesday’s defeat came off the back of a famous FA Cup win at Portsmouth last weekend, and the Harrogate boss is staying positive.

“We have had a magnificent couple of weeks while we have been depleted,” he said.

“But sooner or later the adrenaline runs out and you have tired limbs and tired minds, and that was probably the reason for some of the decisions defensively on Tuesday.