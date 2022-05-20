Harriman wishes Cobblers well for the future after confirming he will leave the club

Defender Michael Harriman says his three years at Sixfields have been ‘an absolute pleasure’ after confirming he is to leave the club this summer.
The 29-year-old right-back, who is out of contract at the end of next month, did not start a league game during the 2021/22 season, making five substitute appearances in addition to three cup outings.
However, he remains a popular figure with supporters and was often praised for his attitude and professionalism by manager Jon Brady. Harriman joined the Cobblers as a free agent in September 2019 and played 75 times across the following three seasons.
He will be best remembered for producing two brilliant performances in the play-offs in 2020. He played a key role in helping the Cobblers overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit to beat Cheltenham 3-2 in the semi-finals before starring at Wembley in the final.
Confirming his departure on Twitter, Harriman said: “What can I say after three years it’s time to leave the @ntfc family. It’s been an absolute pleasure to share some fantastic and unforgettable moments with you all. I hope that I done my best every time I put on that shirt. I wish you all the very best next season. Thank you.”
The full retained list is expected to be confirmed later on Friday.