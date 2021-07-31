Harriman the latest to isolate as Hoskins and Sowerby remain out, but duo's return is a 'relief' for Brady

Sam Hoskins.

Michael Harriman has become the latest Cobblers player to be forced into isolation, joining Sam Hoskins

Hoskins has been absent for most of pre-season and he again missed out for Town's final friendly at Cambridge United on Saturday.

Harriman was not involved for the short hop across the border either, while midfielder Jack Sowerby also remains out with a shoulder problem, although he was seen doing running drills both before and during Saturday's friendly.

"Michael has had to isolate and it's still the same for Sammy," confirmed manager Jon Brady.

"Unfortunately Jack Sowerby has a shoulder injury. He picked it up on the training ground so we have to manage those players and nurse them back the right way.

"When they're fit and ready, we'll start to blood them back into games."

In more positive news, Shaun McWilliams played 45 minutes at the Abbey and Danny Rose came on as a second-half substitute.

The duo were among those isolating earlier in pre-season and had to miss several weeks.

"It was a relief to have them back on the pitch," Brady admitted. "We had to be very careful with Shaun today but he got through 45.

"He looked a little bit rusty but he pushed through and Rosey looked extremely sharp and won a lot of fouls and got us up the pitch. His attitude was excellent, as was Shaun's.