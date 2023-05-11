Harpole v Blisworth League Cup Final Preview

Harpole are attempting to win the trophy for the first time since 2016, Blisworth are the current holders and have reached their 5th final on the trot when its been played to a finish.

Blisworth manager Ryan Brown knows his side will need to be at their very best to win the game.

“Harpole are an exceptional side who have had a great season. They are a young side full of energy and play the game in the right way and are very well coached by Owen Phillips. They are on a great run, have been in good form since Xmas and have a real threat down both flanks”

Action from Blisworth v Harpole in November

Brown does believe however that his side are finding some form of their own and put in one of their best displays this season at Woodford on Saturday.

“We have had an extremely hard run of games over the last month and suffered a wobble at the start of April that ultimately cost us the title to Nomads who showed fantastic consistency”

“But weve had a good run of results since losing to Harpole and If both teams play well on the night it should be a cracker for those watching”

Blisworth beat Harpole 4-2 in the league back in November, Harpole winning the reverse fixture 2-0 in early April. The other meeting saw the sides play out a 4-4 draw in The Junior Cup in January, Blisworth winning through 3-0 on penalties.