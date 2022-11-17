Hard work on the training pitch alongside former Cobblers striker and current first-team coach Marc Richards bore fruit for Kieron Bowie in the form of another goal against Gillingham at the weekend.

Whilst Sam Hoskins once again grabbed the headlines with a goal and an assist, Bowie continues to go about his business in understated but impressive fashion, netting his fourth of the campaign at Priestfield.

And the goal, scored with 18 minutes to play to seal a 2-0 victory, was a classic striker’s finish as he darted across the defender to turn in Hoskins’ low cross, reminiscent of some of the 63 goals Richards scored across two spells at Sixfields.

Kieron Bowie enjoyed himself after making it 2-0 against Gillingham.

"I've been working on my movement in training,” said Bowie. “Rico obviously helps a lot with that being a striker himself and having played for this club before.

"It's just about trying to get across the defender at the front post and it worked against Gillingham, didn't it?

"It's the same every week, I’m always up against big lumps and physical defenders but that's League Two and it's good to get another goal.”

Barring the EFL Trophy tie with Arsenal, Bowie has started each of the last nine games. He’s played more football than he would in an ideal world but due to injuries and suspensions elsewhere, it’s needs must at the moment and with Louis Appéré and Danny Hylton not available, Bowie has taken on the role of Town’s main man up top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can play off the right and I can play up front but wherever the gaffer wants to play me,” continued the 20-year-old, who has vowed to be available this weekend despite his Scotland Under-21s call-up.

“I enjoy playing anywhere as long as I'm on the pitch and getting minutes.

"I like putting myself about. It is tough playing so many games, especially at this level, and this is my first loan as well, but I want to play and as long as I am on the pitch, I'm happy.

"It's good to be out there and even if you are not at 100 per cent, it's still important to put yourself about and do your best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been quite tough going in the last few weeks. We have had some difficult games against good teams but we haven't picked up as many points as we were hoping for.