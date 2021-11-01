Hard work pays off as Brackley return with a win

Lee Ndlovu (No.9) gets set to score the only goal of the game as Brackley Town edged out Gloucester City. Picture by Brian Martin

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin says his squad have ‘worked hard’ after they won 1-0 at home to Gloucester City on Saturday, writes James Wiles

Lee Ndlovu’s eighth goal of the season in all competitions separated the sides as the Saints secured three consecutive wins and clean sheets in the Vanarama National League North.

Wilkin’s side remain four points behind AFC Fylde at the top of the table whilst Gloucester stay bottom, three from safety.

Speaking after the match, he said: “It was a scrappy game in some ways.

“Our preparations were difficult due to Covid protocols after the recent cases in the squad but the lads have worked hard to keep fit.

“Everyone’s worked really hard to get us playing again and winning was the most important thing for us today.

“We should have made it more comfortable for ourselves but Gloucester didn’t have a shot on goal.

“We want to try and stay at the sharp end but we know how hard that’s going to be because there are no easy games at this level.”

Wilkin’s side travel to mid-table Farsley Celtic at the weekend with the hosts being managerless after Adam Lakeland left to join fellow National League North side Curzon Ashton on Thursday.

He added: “Farsley are a physical side and they have a difficult surface so it won’t be an easy game.

“We have to understand the challenges we’re going to face and make sure we have enough about us to overcome them.

“Hopefully we’ll have Louis Lomas back with us - he’s been an important player for us.