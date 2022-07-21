Happy Hylton has settled in quickly at Cobblers

Danny Hylton in action for the Cobblers against his old club Luton on Saturday (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Experienced striker Danny Hylton feels he has made a seamless transition into life as a Cobbler after moving clubs for the first time in six years this summer.

A five-time promotion winner, not many players can have joined the Cobblers with a CV as impressive as Hylton’s, but he still has the enthusiasm and hunger for more success.

The 33-year-old enjoyed six memorable seasons at Kenilworth Road but does not regret his decision to leave, even if Town’s recent training camp in Scotland did give him some second thoughts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"After several days in Scotland, doing double sessions, you can imagine how that felt! It was very tough but I think you have to enjoy doing those hard yards in pre-season,” said Hylton.

"You have to do it and it’s very important and on top of that, we did some good team bonding and I got to know the lads on a more personal level. I feel like I have settled into the club really well.

"It was a long old journey up there and back but it’s a beautiful part of the world where we stayed and the facilities and the pitches were fantastic and we got some really good work in.

"We played a couple of games up there and now it’s about building game by game, training session by training session, and learning systems, formations, team-mates and being ready for the first game of the season.”

Hylton featured in both friendlies against Sky Bet Championship sides West Bromwich Albion and Luton Town last week, when Cobblers were beaten 3-0 and 2-1 respectively.

"It was good and I enjoyed it,” added the striker. “The results aren’t what we wanted but it’s pre-season and there is more to these friendlies than just the result.

"It’s about fitness first and foremost and it’s about trying new systems, learning about each other and learning how the gaffer wants us to play.

"Ultimately, we want to be sharp and ready for the first league game. I have enjoyed it and we have something to build on.”

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was effusive in his praise for Hylton following Saturday’s friendly, and there was also plenty of love shown by the away fans following the full-time whistle at Sixfields.

"I had some amazing years at Luton and it was nice to see some familiar faces but it’s not about me,” continued Hylton.

"It was another good pre-season fixture against a strong Championship team and it’s about learning and building for theopening weekend.

"Pre-season quickly flies by so we have to keep working day in, day out. We have our schedule and our plan and it’s tough but it’s all aimed towards being ready for the first game and we will be."

Hylton had his knee strapped up after both friendlies, but says there is no issue with his fitness, and that he will be fit and firing the for the start of the new season against Colchester United on July 30.