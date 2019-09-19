Hall-Johnson back in contention as Cobblers gear up for Crawley clash

Defender Reece Hall-Johnson could be in line for a return to the Cobblers match day squad for Saturday's Sky Bet League Two clash with Crawley Town.

But the match at the PTS Academy Stadium is going to come too soon for midfielder Alan McCormack and goalkeeper Steve Arnold, although both are closing in on full fitness.

Hall-Johnson hasn't featured since the 1-1 draw at Port Vale back on August 10, but manager Keith Curle has confirmed the former Grimsby Town man could be involved this weekend, while also giving positibe updates on Arnold and McCormack.

"Reece Hall-Johnson is back in training, and he has one more check up that he needs to have before he gets the go-ahead, and it's the same with Steve Arnold," revealed the Cobblers boss.

"I think it might be Monday or Tuesday that he is going back to see the specialist, and Alan McCormack is field-based training and it is only going to be a matter of time before we are able to make him available for selection.

"So everybody is on the upward curve."

One player who will be out of action for at least the next six weeks is midfielder Ryan Watson, who broke his collarbone in the leasing.com defeat to Peterborough United earlier this month.

The 25-year-old was back at the PTS Academy Stadium on Thursday, but was wearing a sling on his right shoulder and knows he faces a few weeks in the gym while his injury heals.

"Ryan has to have another check-up with his specialist because has had to have a pin put in as it was a fragmented fracture," said Curle.

The only other player who will not be available for the showdown with Crawley is striker Harry Smith, who is banned for one game following his sending off in Tuesday night's 1-0 win at Stevenage.